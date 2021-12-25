Sony Giving Heavy Discounts on Battlefield 2042, FIFA 22 & Other Games; Check out Right Now!

As the holiday season is upon us, and Christmas is already here, several gaming marketplaces have started giving heavy discounts on video games. Valve, as announced earlier, has started offering discounts on various titles on Steam as part of its Steam Winter event, and Epic is giving away 15 games for free over the next few days. Sony has also started offering discounts on a myriad of titles on the PlayStation Store as part of its Holiday Sale event.

PlayStation Holiday Sale Event

Sony announced its Holiday Sale event, which already kicked off on December 22, earlier last week. During the event, which will continue till January 19, 2022, the company is offering massive discounts on older games as well as new games like FIFA 22, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Vanguard Cross-Gen Edition, and NBA 2K22.

So, if you go to the PlayStation Store right now, you will find a 50% discount on FIFA 22 for PS4, a 40% discount on FIFA 22 for PS5, up to 58% discount on NBA 2K22, a 35% discount on Guardians of the Galaxy, and up to 33% discount on Battlefield 2042, which recently got a massive rework with the latest update.

Other than these, there are heavy discounts on older games, including a 58% off on GTA V: Premium Edition, a 33% discount on Spider-Man Miles Morales, and a whopping 80% discount on Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

So, if you were planning to buy new games to play during the holidays, make sure to check out the PlayStation Store for all the discounts on the games. Also, let us know which games you are getting during the PlayStation Holiday Sale event in the comments below.