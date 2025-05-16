Sony WH-1000XM6 Are Here with Detachable Earpads and Extended Battery

Sony’s WH-1000XM5s were one of the best noise-cancelling headphones I’ve ever worn, and easily the most comfortable too. It launched in 2022, and I’ve yet to hear any complaints about it. But Sony couldn’t be satisfied with their achievement, so they released the WH-1000XM6. The long-awaited successor, and it brings some not-so-key changes.

Sony WH-1000XM6: What’s New and What’s Not

The biggest change with the XM6 is the return of the folding hinge, which Sony took out of the XM5 for some odd reason. This means you will be able to easily stuff it in your backpack without having to make extra space for it. The earpads are also now detachable for easier replacement or cleaning. They also come with a new carrying case that uses magnets instead of typical zippers.

Image Credit: Sony

That said, there is still no water protection or IP rating similar to the last ones. This can be a bummer if you were hoping to pick them up for relaxing by the pool or extreme workout sessions.

Sony has also gone ahead and improved the already good noise cancellation in the XM6. The new headphones come with a new QN3 processor and an array of 12 mics, which deliver quieter ANC, and improved ambient mode, which doesn’t sound as mushy this time around. To achieve this, Sony has used AI-trained models to differentiate between human voice and environmental sound.

This also allows for real-time upmixing of 360 spatial audio. Plus, you can use voice commands like “Hey headphones, noise-canceling on”. Coming to connectivity, the Sony WH-1000XM6 features Bluetooth 5.3 with AuraCast. They support SBC, AAC, LDAC, and LC3 audio codecs, but AptX support is still absent.

Finally, in terms of battery life, there’s a bump of about 5 and a half hours. So you can expect these new headphones to last for about 36 hours, depending on your usage. However, charging times remain the same.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony WH-1000XM6 is going to be available in Black, Platinum Silver, or a new Midnight Blue color options, and will be going for $449. This is just below the price of AirPods Max, and I believe this is a better and cheaper alternative to those. However, you can still pick up the older XM5s if you want a flagship listening experience on a budget.