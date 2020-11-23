Sony’s next-gen console, the PlayStation 5, went on global sale from November 12, and the console is seeing huge demand. While we were expecting the PlayStation 5 to be very scarcely available during these first few months, it turns out the demand is much much higher than Sony expected.

In an interview with Russian news outlet TASS, Sony CEO Jim Ryan said that PlayStation 5 is selling exceptionally well, so much so that Sony is focusing more on increasing supply due to the immense demand for the console.

“Everything is sold. Absolutely everything is sold,” Ryan said. “And everything will be sold in Russia, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve spent much of the last year trying to be sure that we can generate enough demand for the product. And now in terms of my executive bandwidth I’m spending a lot more time on trying to increase supply to meet that demand,” he is quoted as saying.

He also pointed out that most (almost two thirds) early buyers of the PlayStation 5 are likely to be PlayStation 4 owners, while the rest may be coming from another console, or from outside the console ecosystem as well. “All history indicates that the initial cohort, from the launch to Christmas, about three quarters will be upgraders from the PS4”, he said. “And the remaining 25% will either come to us from another console, or will come from outside the console ecosystem. So, the great majority of those who buy a PS5 will have a PS4… There are around 114 million PS4s in the world, the number of those who transfer if you keep that in mind is a small number.”

Meanwhile, we still don’t have any information regarding the PlayStation 5’s availability in India. Personally, I’m really looking forward to the console arriving in the country, even though chances are it’s going to be extremely difficult to get one anytime soon even after it does go on sale here.