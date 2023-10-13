Sonos Era 300 and Era 100 Smart Speakers Launched in India

Sonos, a popular name when it comes to speakers, has launched the new Era 30o and the Era 100 smart speakers in India. These two speakers fall in the premium category and come with a focus on sustainable design. Check out the price, features, and more below.

Sonos Era 300 and Era 100: Specs and Features

Both the Sonos Era 300 and the Era 100 come with a durable and sustainable design and are compact. The smart speakers are made up of post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic and have 100% recyclable packaging. There’s reduced use of adhesives and transitioning to screws for easy repairability.

The Era 300 has a ‘cinched‘ hourglass design and is the first to support multi-channel surround sound when used as home theatre rears. You can also connect two speakers using Arc or Beam 2 for a full immersive experience. The speaker also supports Dolby Atmos and has 6 drivers, which for a sound output from all directions.

Sonos Era 300

Commenting on the launch, Patrick Spence, CEO of Sonos, said, “In an age of constant background noise, quality listening matters more than ever. Our vision is to make listening to an experience that is charged with feeling and help our customers feel joy and vitality through their favorite music and audio content. The Era family is the next generation of smart speakers, epitomizing our commitment to sound innovation, responsible design, and a deep connection to the creator community.“

As for the Sonos Era 100, it also comes with a portable and slim design and comes with two angled tweeters and a large mid-woofer for crisp and clear audio output while delivering a deep bass output. Two Era 100 smart speakers can be combined and used as rears for a surround sound experience.

Sonos Era 100

Both come with the Trueplay feature, which uses the microphone array for sound optimizations via the Sonos app. There’s also support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5,0, touch controls, Apple AirPlay 2, and voice assistants.

Price and Availability

The Sonos Era 300 is priced at Rs 54,999 and the Era 100 retails at Rs 29,999. Both will be available to buy, starting October 20 and their pre-booking will go live on October 15.