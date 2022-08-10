Snapchat+ Comes to India at an Affordable Price of Just Rs 49/ Month

Snap Inc. launched its paid subscription service called Snapchat+ in June earlier this year to provide users access to exclusive new features in its ephemeral messaging app. Snapchat initially launched the subscription service in merely 10 countries but has since expanded to new locations, with India being the latest addition. So let’s look at what Snapchat Plus price and features list in India.

Snapchat Plus Launched in India

In an official press release, Snapchat announced that it is finally launching the Snapchat+ subscription in India. This is great news for the 100 million-strong Snapchat community in India, who have been waiting to try out new pre-release and experimental new features in the messaging app.

Now, what might come as a shock to many is the price of the Snapchat+ subscription in India. The company is offering its subscription at just Rs 49 per month in India, which is dirt cheap. For comparison, Snapchat+ costs $3.99/ month in the US. It looks like Snap Inc. wants to capitalize on its huge userbase in India to grow its revenue.

Coming to the features offered under the Snapchat+ subscription, there are as under:

Snapchat+ Badge: You can show off a special “Star” designation to highlight your subscriber status. This can be turned on and off from the settings. It is disabled by default.

Custom App Icons: The subscription gives you the ability to change the Snapchat app icon on your Android or iOS home screen.

Rewatch Indicator: When viewing who all have seen your story, you will see a new indicator for how many people have rewatched your stories. However, you will not be able to tell who specifically is rewatching them, so you can’t know who is your biggest fan.

Best Friends Forever: The subscription also grants you the ability to pin a friend as your number one best friend to the top of the conversatrion view.

Ghost Trails on Snap Map: This feature shows the general direction where friends have moved recently (if they have agreed to sharing their location with you). This is similar to the existing “Map Moves” feature in Snap Map.

Finally, the company has also added a new friendship badge “Solar System” that will appear on a friendship profile. These are the intial set of features you get access to, but Snapchat Plus will add new features in the coming weeks.

At the time of writing the article, we did not see the option to buy the Snapchat+ subsctipion service on both iPhone and Android devices. However, if you wish to buy the subscription, head over to your Snapchat profile page by tapping the profile icon at the top left corner. You will see a new “Snapchat+” banner here. Tap on it to get the subscription for Rs 49/ month in India. If you have already got the Plus subscription, let us know your favorite feature in the comments below.