Smite 2 Is Going Free to Play in January 2025

Smite 2 is the sequel to the popular third-person free-to-play MOBA and has been in development for some time. The game was in closed alpha with access available only to players who purchased the Founder’s edition. Now, Smite 2 has announced that it will be free to play from January 14, 2025, basically moving to the open Beta stage of the game.

The game taps into both the player base of hero shooters and MOBA, making it the perfect time to release into open Beta with the success of Marvel Rivals and Deadlock setting the stage for it. The update on January 14 will also add a ton more things other than making the game free, and here is the roadmap shared by the developers:

45 Gods,

Joust & Duel,

Assault Alpha,

and much more.

Image Credit: Titan Forge Games (via Steam)

The game currently has ‘Mixed’ ratings on Steam with only 3000+ reviews. Although the stage is perfect for Smite 2 to release, it is also going to be incredibly hard. Both Marvel Rivals and Deadlock have increased the expectations of players, even making old veteran games struggle in the meantime like Overwatch 2. Tell us what you think about Smite 2. Are excited for its F2P Open Beta release?