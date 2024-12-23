Epic Games Store Sixth Free Mystery Game is a $30 DLC

After giving away some amazing indie games, Epic Games Store shifts gear. Dark and Darker – Legendary Status DLC is the sixth free mystery game on the Epic Games Store.

While the base game of Dark and Darker is already free to play, the ‘legendary’ status is more than a tag. Originally priced at $30 on both Steam and Epic Games Store, this adds a lot of extra perks to your free Squire account. Dark and Darker – Legendary Status DLC is free to claim for the next 24 hours, thanks to the Epic Games Store mystery games event 2024.

This DLC upgrades your free “Squire” account to “Legendary” status, unlocking a wealth of exciting features. As a Legendary player, you gain access to challenging High-Roller Dungeons and the compelling Arena, where you’ll face tougher enemies and earn more valuable loot.

Image Credit: IRONMACE

Extend your roster with nine additional character slots, allowing you to experiment with multifarious builds and playstyles. The Marketplace and Trading Post become available, enabling you to sell items and trade with other players.

A shared stash provides extra storage space for your loot and facilitates easy item transfers between your characters. Enjoy a Triumph Boost, earning 50% more Triumph Experience per successful dungeon run. These points unlock exclusive cosmetics.

So, if you love the dungeon-crawling experience, boost it up with this free DLC. Get Dark and Darker – Legendary Status for free from the Epic Games Store mystery event now.