A New Silent Hill Transmission Is Coming on May 30

Last year, horror fans were greeted with the first look at the long-rumored Silent Hill 2 Remake and multiple new Silent Hill projects from Konami. This included a new movie, an ongoing Silent Hill online choose-your-adventure series, and two new games in development. However, outside of the remake, we haven’t heard much about the other two projects in any capacity in recent years. We did get Silent Hill the Short Message on PS5, but nothing substantial.

However, now it seems there’s more fuel for the fire. As per an X post, Konami will host a brand-new Silent Hill Transmission event. This is their take on the “showcase” phenomena that most publishers have started doing. The second transmission will occur on May 30, 2024, at 4 PM PDT.

The Silent Hill Transmission will be live-streamed on the official YouTube channel where we will get more light on the game. This might include an update on the Silent Hill 2 Remake by Bloober Team, Silent Hill: Townfall by No Code, and Silent Hill f by NeoBards Entertainment. We’ll also get an update on the Return to Silent Hill movie by Christopher Gans.

We might get a final release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake. Earlier leaks have suggested that the game will launch for PS5 and PC sometime this year. However, Konami and Bloober Team have been very tight-lipped about it.

So, what do you expect from the upcoming Silent Hill Transmission showcase? Let us know in the comments below.