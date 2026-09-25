Sekiro Anime Streaming Release Window and Episode Count Finally Revealed

The official X account of the Sekiro: No Defeat anime has revealed the release window for the upcoming anime series. The Sekiro anime is all set to premiere on Crunchyroll in January 2027 and will feature a total of 8 episodes.

Sekiro: No Defeat anime was first announced during Gamescom Opening Night Live 2025 and was originally slated for a 2026 release. However, Studios Qzil. la wanted fans to experience the extraordinary visuals of the Sekiro anime on the big screen. Thus, the team edited and released an anime movie version of Sekiro: No Defeat in Japanese theatres for a limited time this year.

Following the tremendous support for the movie, the theatrical run of the Sekiro: No Defeat anime has been extended. Once the movie’s theatrical run concludes, the Sekiro: No Defeat Anime will finally be released on Crunchyroll in January 2027.

Image Credit: Qzil. la (via X/@sekiro_nd_anime)

The studio also confirmed the Sekiro anime series will consist of 8 episodes. In addition, producer Tetsushi Suzuki revealed that the film version was edited for the big screen. Therefore, the Sekiro anime will include many scenes and cuts that didn’t make it into the movie version:

“We apologize for not informing you that the film currently showing is an edited version, and for not having informed you about the TV series. The TV series, which includes scenes and cuts not included in the film, will be released weekly, offering a different experience and appeal while still being based on the story depicted in the film.”

Whether you’re watching the anime for the first time or returning to it after seeing the movie, you will have a great experience. As confirmed in the Sekiro anime trailer, the anime will stream exclusively on Crunchyroll next year.

If you are disappointed that you have to wait until the start of next year for the Sekiro anime, you can watch another anime adaptation of a popular video game next month. Cyberpunk Edgerunners 2 features a standalone story with a new set of characters and will release on October 20, 2026, on Netflix.