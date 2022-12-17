SENS Introduces ‘Made in India’ TVs with Google TV

After recently introducing its wearables, SENS, an Indian brand, has now ventured into the TV segment and launched new TVs in India. The 100% ‘Made in India’ TVs come with Google TV, Dolby Audio, and more. Have a look at the details below.

SENS TVs: Specs and Features

The new SENS TVs come with the company’s ‘LumiSENS’ and ‘FluroSENS’ display panels and have a screen size ranging from 32 inches to 65 inches.

The Pikaso UHD Android TV lineup includes a 50-inch and a 55-inch model. The LED TVs come with the FluroSENS panel and HDR10. They are powered by a quad-core A53 processor, clubbed with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage. They run Android TV and provide access to Google Assistant and the Google Play Store. The Pikaso TVs come with 20W speakers with Dolby audio and DTS and remote control. There’s also support for 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet (RJ45)port, and 1 optical port.

There’s also the Dwinci QLED TV series, which includes the 55-inch and 65-inch models. The Dwinci TVs come with a bezel-less 4K display that is based on the LumiSENS panel and supports Dolby Vision. Google TV provides access to thousands of apps and OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more.

There’s support for 20W speakers with Dolby Atmos. The TVs come with a quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The TVs come with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet (RJ45) port, and 1 optical port.

Additionally, SENS has introduced a 32-inch HD TV and a 43-inch TV in Full HD and UHD options. These also run Android TV, have a quad-core processor, and have 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS.

Price and Availability

The SENS Dwinci TVs are priced at Rs 33,999 (55-inch) and Rs 42,999 (65-inch). The Pikaso TVs retail at Rs 24,999 (50-inch) and Rs 29,999 (55-inch). The 32-inch TV is priced at Rs 9,999 and the 43-inch TV costs Rs 16,999 (Full HD) and Rs 20,999 (UHD).

The new SENS TVs will be available to buy during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale.