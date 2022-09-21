SENS Introduces New 100% ‘Made in India’ Smartwatches, TWS, and More

SENS, a new wearable brand backed by Jaina Group, has entered the Indian market with new 100% ‘Made in India’ wearables. The list includes the new SENS Edyson 1 and Einsteyn 1 smartwatches, the Hendriks 1 TWS Earbuds and MJ2 Neckband, and more. Here’s a look at the details.

SENS Edyson 1, Einsteyn 1: Specs and Features

The Edyson 1 smartwatch has a zinc alloy metal body and comes with a square dial. It has a 1.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for over 150 watch faces (even cloud-based). It also supports Bluetooth Calling and AI Voice Assistant.

SENS Edyson 1

There’s support for a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, Menstrual Cycle tracking, Relax mode, and more. The watch has the ability to track steps, calories, sleep, and more. It is backed by a 220mAh battery with three-day battery life and has an IP68 rating. It comes in Platinum Grey, Matte Black, and Midnight Blue colors.

The SENS Einsteyn 1 has a smaller 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular dial. It comes with the same health features as the Edyson 1 and also supports Bluetooth Calling. It has a bigger 320mAh battery and IP68 certification too.

Additionally, it comes with TWS pairing, local music storage, and remote camera/ music control.

SENS Hendriks 1, MJ 2: Specs and Features

The Hendriks 1 TWS comes with an in-ear design and 10 mm graphene composite drivers. There’s support for Google Assistant and Siri support and IPX5 water resistance. It has a 450mAh battery and comes with up to 30 hours of total playtime.

SENS Hendriks 1

The MJ 2 neckband comes with the company’s proprietary features like AFAP (As Fast As Possible) charge, the SVVC (Smart Video Voice Connect), and Intelligent Insta Connect Technology for instant connection.

SENS MJ 2

It features 12 mm dynamic drivers, up to 24 hours of battery life, Low Latency Gaming Mode, and support for Google Assistant/Siri. The MJ 2 neckband comes in Crayon Blue and Gun Metal Grey.

Additionally, there are more audio products like Cnatra 1 and 2, Hendriks 2, Alvis 1, and MJ 1 too. SENS has also launched new Lifestyle products too.

Price and Availability

The SENS Edyson 1 is priced at Rs 1,699, the Einsteyn 1 at Rs 3,099, the Hendriks 1 at Rs 1,699, and the MJ 2 at Rs 1,199. The products will be available to buy via Amazon India, starting September 23 at these special prices.

Featured Image: Representation of SENS Einsteyn 1