SENS Introduces New 100% ‘Made in India’ Smartwatches, TWS, and More

SENS, a new wearable brand backed by Jaina Group, has entered the Indian market with new 100% ‘Made in India’ wearables. The list includes the new SENS Edyson 1 and Einsteyn 1 smartwatches, the Hendriks 1 TWS Earbuds and MJ2 Neckband, and more. Here’s a look at the details.
SENS Edyson 1, Einsteyn 1: Specs and Features
The Edyson 1 smartwatch has a zinc alloy metal body and comes with a square dial. It has a 1.7-inch IPS LCD display with support for over 150 watch faces (even cloud-based). It also supports Bluetooth Calling and AI Voice Assistant.
There’s support for a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 sensor, Menstrual Cycle tracking, Relax mode, and more. The watch has the ability to track steps, calories, sleep, and more. It is backed by a 220mAh battery with three-day battery life and has an IP68 rating. It comes in Platinum Grey, Matte Black, and Midnight Blue colors.
The SENS Einsteyn 1 has a smaller 1.39-inch AMOLED display with a circular dial. It comes with the same health features as the Edyson 1 and also supports Bluetooth Calling. It has a bigger 320mAh battery and IP68 certification too.
Additionally, it comes with TWS pairing, local music storage, and remote camera/ music control.
SENS Hendriks 1, MJ 2: Specs and Features
The Hendriks 1 TWS comes with an in-ear design and 10 mm graphene composite drivers. There’s support for Google Assistant and Siri support and IPX5 water resistance. It has a 450mAh battery and comes with up to 30 hours of total playtime.
The MJ 2 neckband comes with the company’s proprietary features like AFAP (As Fast As Possible) charge, the SVVC (Smart Video Voice Connect), and Intelligent Insta Connect Technology for instant connection.
It features 12 mm dynamic drivers, up to 24 hours of battery life, Low Latency Gaming Mode, and support for Google Assistant/Siri. The MJ 2 neckband comes in Crayon Blue and Gun Metal Grey.
Additionally, there are more audio products like Cnatra 1 and 2, Hendriks 2, Alvis 1, and MJ 1 too. SENS has also launched new Lifestyle products too.
Price and Availability
The SENS Edyson 1 is priced at Rs 1,699, the Einsteyn 1 at Rs 3,099, the Hendriks 1 at Rs 1,699, and the MJ 2 at Rs 1,199. The products will be available to buy via Amazon India, starting September 23 at these special prices.
Featured Image: Representation of SENS Einsteyn 1