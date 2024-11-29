Samsung’s Official Website Lists One UI 7 Features; Here are the Details

We have been holding our breath for a proper glimpse of what Samsung has in store for us with One UI 7. So far, we know that it will have major design changes from the icons to the notification tray, but the rest of it is still unknown. Samsung has held these secrets quite close to its chest but in a weird turn of events, Samsung’s Spanish website has spilled the beans on OneUI 7.

This comes from X user @chunvn8888 who shared the screenshot of the Spanish website in his X post. We headed for the same website ourselves. The page is in Spanish so I just had to translate the page to English and lo and behold, everything was there plane as day. So let’s take a look at notable features of One UI 7.

First, we have a high-quality view of the new icons, lockscreen, and live activities feature. The icons now have a slight 3D appearance, and the quick settings panel seems more refined. But the main attraction is the iOS-like live activities pill which can be spotted at the bottom of the lockscreen in the image below. This will let you keep tabs on ongoing tasks pretty similar to iPhones.

Image Credit: Samsung

Moving on, the page then highlights Samsung’s Sketch to Image feature which isn’t exactly new. We have already seen it in the Z Fold 6 and the S24 Ultra. However, OneUI 7 will bring new style options including watercolor, illustration, drawing, Pop Art, and 3D animation.

Image Credit: Samsung

Then we get a look at Samsung’s Portrait Studio feature. This is similar to the Sketch to Image feature as it lets you apply different “artistic effects” on your portrait photos with the help of AI. Next, we have Live Effect which can add a parallax effect to your photos, separating the subject from the background.

Image Credit: Samsung

Samsung is also making their Galaxy App Store more secure for children, as kids’ account will require permission from the guardian before downloading an app. Image Credit: Samsung

Besides these, there’s mention of Circle to Search, Energy Score which we have seen with the latest Galaxy Watch 7 and Ultra, Live translate during calls that debuted with the S24 series, and Samsung’s connected ecosystem experience.

I am sure that OneUI 7 has more in store for us, but getting a break from the grainy unofficial leaks and having a proper look at these features was quite satisfying. We are still a couple of months away till the company pulls the curtains of their new UI experience but now we have a good idea of what to expect. We will bring you updates on Samsung’s new skin when it comes out. But till then, let us know what are your thoughts on these features.