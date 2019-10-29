Samsung has started rolling out a new software update to the devices in the Galaxy S10 series in some countries including Germany and Switzerland. The update brings the front camera slow-motion video feature similar to Apple’s “Slofies”.

The update also adds Auto Hotspot, a feature that lets you share your internet connection with other Samsung smartphones logged in with the same Samsung account. Media and Devices buttons have been added to the notification panel to make it easy for users to control devices like TV. The fingerprint recognition is improved as well.

As reported by SamMobile, the Android version has not been bumped up to Android 10 yet and it is still based on Android Pie, which is quite disappointing. However, Samsung users don’t seem to be too worried as new features are being added regardless of the Android version.

If you’re from Switzerland or Germany, head to Settings -> Software update to install the latest update. Samsung will be rolling out the new update to other regions soon and hence, stay tuned for more updates as we will be covering them as they happen.

In other news, Samsung has already started testing One UI 2.0 based on Android 10. You can enroll in the One UI beta program to get Android 10 right now on your Galaxy S10. However, I would recommend you to wait a few months for the South Korean giant to roll out the stable version of the update.

If you’re curious to know what to expect from the upcoming One UI 2.0 based on Android 10, check out our video regarding the same below.