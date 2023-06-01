Samsung Introduces New ‘Made in India’ OLED TVs

Samsung has launched new OLED TVs in India, which are also ‘Made in India.’ There are two new S95C and S90C TV series, coming with the AI Neural Quantum Processer 4K and offering up to 144Hz refresh rate, among other things. Check out the details below.

Samsung S95C and S90C TVs: Specs and Features

The new S95C and the S90C series offer three screen size options; 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. All of them come with the Infinity One design, which calls for an edge-to-edge display. There’s support for HDR OLED+ and up to a 144Hz refresh rate. They also support the EyeComfort mode.

The OLED TVs get the power of the Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which can result in enhanced details and color reproduction. It also comes with the 4K Upscaling option to further improve the visual experience. The highlight is that these TVs are Pantone validated.

There’s support for various gaming-centric features like the Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro, FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM, Game Bar, and more to ensure a visually-impressive and immersive gaming experience. For audio, the new S95C and S90C TVs offer up to 70W sound output and support Dolby Atmos and OTS+. Q Symphony makes the TV and connected soundbar speakers work in tandem for enhanced audio output. With Attachable One Connect Box, one can get rid of numerous wires calling for a cleaner look.

The new Samsung OLED TVs run Tizen OS and come with IoT Hub and IoT-enabled sensors for light and sound. It also enables the controlling of smart home devices. Connectivity options include 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth version 5.2, and more. There’s also support for SlimFit Cam, which can be attached to the TVs for easy video calling via Google Meet.

Price and Availability

The new Samsung OLED TVs start at Rs 1,69,990 and will be up for grabs via the company’s website and leading retail stores. Interested buyers can get a cashback of up to 20% on credit cards and the option to avail of no-cost EMI. All new Samsung OLED TVs come with a 2-year warranty.