While we’ve been busy reporting on Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 which is now rumoured to be launching before the Galaxy S11 series in February 2020, Samsung it seems has been filing patent after patent for foldable, flexible, and stretchable displays.

A new patent, spotted by Patently Mobile, shows one of Samsung’s ideas about a possible future smartphone. According to drawings seen in the patent filing, Samsung is thinking about a smartphone with a stretchable display with a closed state where the phone will have a regular sized screen, and an open state where the display stretches out to give a wider view for consuming multimedia content like movies and games.

To be precise, the patent doesn’t really seem to be about a ‘stretchable’ display as much as it seems to be a flexible-rollable display. Users will apparently be able to roll-out the display to make the effective viewing area of the phone larger with a ‘scroll’ like gesture on the phone.

The patent also shows a module on the back fitted with a sensor that will be able to identify when a user touches the back panel to roll the screen out (or back in), and even judge the amount that the display has been extended by.

It goes without saying that this is just a patent at this point, and there is no telling if Samsung will ever turn this into a real product. As of right now, this seems to just be an idea that people over at Samsung are toying with, so don’t get your hopes up for a phone with this design anytime soon.

Featured image courtesy: Patently Mobile