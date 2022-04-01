Samsung Partners with iFixit to Launch a Self-Repair Program for Galaxy Devices

After repeated requests from users for years, Apple finally announced a new self-service repair program for iPhones earlier last year. Today, one of Apple’s fiercest competitors, Samsung, has followed the same path and announced a new self-repair program for a few of its popular Galaxy devices as a move to boost the circular economy and reduce e-waste in the industry. Check out the details below.

Samsung Launches Self-Repair Program for Galaxy Devices

Samsung’s new self-repair program has been introduced in collaboration with the popular online repair community iFixit as announced via an official blog post. With this initiative, Samsung will provide genuine device parts, repair tools, visual and step-by-step repair guides to the general users, so that they can easily repair their Galaxy devices.

Initially, the self-repair program will cater to the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 family of products and the Galaxy Tab S7+. The device parts, repair guides, and other necessary resources will be available for users, starting this summer in the US. However, the South Korean company has confirmed to expand the service to more devices, going forward. We can expect it to reach more regions too.

In the blog post, Samsung says that with the necessary parts and repair tools, users can replace display assemblies, back glass, and charging ports of the supported Galaxy models. The damaged parts can be returned to Samsung for recycling. In turn, it will drastically reduce the e-waste amount in the environment.

“At Samsung, we’re creating more ways for consumers to extend the lifespan of our products with premium care experiences. Availability of self-repair will provide our consumers the convenience and more options for sustainable solutions,” Ramon Gregory, the Senior Vice President of Customer Care at Samsung, said in a statement.

The new self-repair program comes in addition to Samsung’s “in-person, same day service” repairs, personal visits for repairs, and the Independent Service Providers (ISP) efforts — all of these allowing users to increase the longevity of their devices. So, what do you think about Samsung’s new self-repair program for Galaxy devices? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.