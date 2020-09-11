Samsung launched its third-gen foldable phone, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, along with the Galaxy Note 20 series earlier last month. The company did not delve into the details until 1st September. It not only revealed the specs and software features but also the global pricing of the Galaxy Z Fold 2 at the event. We had, however, been waiting on Samsung to reveal the India price and availability details of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Today seems to our lucky day as the Korean giant has finally revealed how much the Galaxy Z Fold 2 will cost in India and when it will be available to pre-order. Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been priced more attractively than its predecessor, making it the obvious and compelling choice for multi-tasker and foldable phone enthusiasts.

Galaxy Z Fold 2: India Price and Availability

The Galaxy Z Fold 2 has been priced at Rs. 1,49,999 in India. It has arrived at a price cheaper than its predecessor, which made its India debut at Rs. 1,64,999 earlier last year. It’s amazing how Samsung is offering a way more refined and durable foldable phone for Rs. 15,000 less compared to the first-gen Fold.

This foldable phone will be available in two color variants, namely Mystic Black and Mystic Bronze in India. It will be up for pre-order on Samsung.com and offline retail stores, starting from 14th September (i.e Monday).

As for the launch offers, Samsung will provide a 12-month no-cost EMI option via its online and offline stores in India. Users will get a free YouTube Premium subscription for four months and a 22% discount on Microsoft Office 365 along with it as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 2: Specs & Features

To quickly recap the phone’s specifications, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 includes a 7.6-inch Full-HD+ foldable OLED panel on the inside and a 6.23-inch HD+ OLED panel (Cover Display) on the outside. Both of these displays now stretch edge-to-edge and feature a punch-hole selfie camera. The foldable display on the inside also flaunts a higher 120Hz refresh rate as compared to the standard 60Hz refresh rate of the Cover Display.

Galaxy Z Fold 2 is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 865+ chipset, coupled with 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB built-in UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs Android 10-based OneUI with improvements in multi-tasking and Flex mode.

The foldable phone includes five cameras in total. Two 10MP selfie cameras – one on the outside and the other on the inside, and a triple camera array on the rear. You will find a 12MP primary, a 12MP ultra-wide, and a 12MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom on the rear here.

Finally, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 comes equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired fast-charging and 11W fast wireless charging support out-of-the-box. So yeah, you’re getting a feature-rich phone that opens up into a tablet to enhance productivity, as well as content consumption.