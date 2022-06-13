Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Real-Life Images Show a Less Visible Crease

Samsung’s 2022 foldable phones will probably launch in August and before things are made official, we have seen a lot about the alleged Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Flip 4 and it’s safe to say, the ritual will continue. While both the foldable devices have already been showcased via previously leaked renders, we now have the real-life images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which give a much closer look at it. Check them out!

Galaxy Z Flip 4 Images Leaked

YouTube channel TechTalkTV (via 9To5Google) has shared the images of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from various angles and positions. The one where the phone is fully open shows a welcome change; a less visible crease, which has been rumored previously too. To recall, the Galaxy Z Flip 3‘s crease when unfolded was quite prominent.

Although the crease isn’t entirely gone, the obvious presence isn’t too obvious now. One of the images also shows a thinner hinge even though it isn’t major. Plus, the gap between the two halves of the device when fully open, appears to be less.

Other than these minor changes, the Galaxy Flip 4 doesn’t seem to be bringing in newness. The images show the same clamshell design with a dual-tone back panel and vertically placed dual cameras. This is something we also got to see when the Galaxy Z Flip 4 renders leaked last month. The phone is seen painted in a matte black color but we can expect more color options too. You can check out the images below.

While the design department may not generate much excitement, the rumor mill claims that the spec sheet might. The phone is highly expected to be powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, which will be a significant upgrade from its predecessor. Another aspect that can prove exciting will be the battery. It is likely to be backed by a bigger 3,700mAh battery, up from the 3,300mAh battery on the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Considering that the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s battery life wasn’t impressive, this upgrade might be useful.

The cameras could see improvements but there might not be a lot of them. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to retain the 12MP dual rear cameras seen on its predecessor. Some storage upgrades are also in tow for both the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4, however, nothing is concrete as of now.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 in August, along with the Galaxy Watch 5 series. You should know that an exact timeline is yet to be unveiled and we may get some information soon. So, keep reading Beebom for further updates.

Featured Image: TechTalkTV