Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Date Leaked Along with Device Lineup

Now that Samsung’s OneUI 7.0 Beta is live, the excitement for the release of what Samsung has in store for us with their next Galaxy flagships is at its peak. We know that the company is planning for a January launch of their S25 lineup in their Galaxy Unpacked event. However, there has been no news about its exact date up until today.

Popular Samsung tipster Alvin shared an X post where he mentioned the date of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. It will reportedly take place on January 22nd, 2025. He also mentions that the event will begin at 10 AM P.T. in San Jose, California.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025



📅 : January 22nd, 2025

🕙 : 10 a.m. PT

📍 : San Jose, California



Devices to be announced:

• Galaxy S25

• Galaxy S25+

• Galaxy S25 Ultra

• "Project "Moohan" XR headset teaser pic.twitter.com/EODr2h4A99— Alvin (@sondesix) December 14, 2024

Furthermore, the post also lists the devices that may launch during the event which to no one’s surprise include the Galaxy S25, S25+, and the S25 Ultra. However, he also discussed that we can expect a “Project “Moohan” XR headset teaser.

Samsung always comes out with their latest S series of smartphones during their Unpacked event, so the device list was expected. There are already a few leaked looks at the upcoming S25 Ultra surfacing the web. But the surprising part is the teaser of “Project Moohan”.

This is an XR headset that Samsung is building in partnership with Google and Qualcomm. It will be the first device to feature Android XR OS and is scheduled to come out sometime next year. Now don’t get your hopes too high. I don’t think the company will release their XR headset during the Unpacked event. But they can shed some light surrounding the project.

I hope Samsung shares a release window of when can we expect the XR headset to come out. Or maybe a proper name for the device at the very least. But what are your thoughts about this? What else do you expect Samsung to reveal during their Galaxy Unpacked event? Are you excited for the S25 series? Let us know in the comments below.