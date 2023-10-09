Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Series Launched in India; Starts at Rs 12,999

Samsung recently introduced the mid-range Galaxy Tab S9 FE series in India and it’s now time for some affordable options. Enter, the Galaxy Tab A9 and the Tab A9+, which come with support for up to a 90Hz display, Dolby Atmos speakers, and more. Have a look at the details.

Galaxy Tab A9 Series: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Tab A9 and the Tab A9+ come with a minimal design and feature a single rear 8MP camera. While the Tab A9 has a 2MP selfie shooter, the Tab A9+ houses a 5MP front camera. The Tab A9 has an 8.7-inch WQXGA LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The Tab A9+, on the other hand, goes for a bigger 11-inch WQXGA LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the Tab A9 has a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and the Tab A9+ includes a Snapdragon 695 SoC. There’s support for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Another difference between the two tablets is the battery; the A9 has a small 5,100mAh battery while the A9+ is backed by a 7,040mAh battery. Both run Android 13 with One UI 5.1.1.

Additional details include AKG-backed speakers (two for the Tab A9 and four for the Tab A9+) with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.3, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and the Tab A9+ support Wi-Fi and cellular options (5G for the A9+) and come in Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver color variants.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy Tab A9 series starts at Rs 12,999 and is now up for grabs via Amazon. Check out all the prices below.

Galaxy Tab A9+

4GB+64GB+5G: Rs 22,999

8GB+128GB+Wi-Fi: Rs 20,999

Galaxy Tab A9

4GB+64GB+Wi-Fi: Rs 12,999

4GB+64GB+4G: Rs 15,999

Featured Image: Galaxy Tab A9+