Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 Design Emerges Online; Check out the Details!

Back in 2021, Samsung forayed into the Bluetooth tracker game with its Galaxy SmartTag. It came in two variants: a Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) variant and a BLE plus ultra-wideband (UWB) variant. The device was launched to rival the likes of Apple AirTags and Tile trackers. And after two years, it seems like the South Korean tech giant is looking to launch the next iteration of its smart tracker. Keep reading to know more.

Galaxy SmartTag 2 Details Leaked

In a recent Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification application, a detailed report listing the various aspects of the alleged Galaxy SmartTag 2 has emerged with live images. And it looks like Samsung is going for a complete redesign.

Based on listing ID A3LEIT5600, the next-gen Galaxy SmartTag will resemble a keyfob with its almost oval shape and a huge circular cavity at the top. The large circular cavity is what we expect that tracer to help behave as a key ring. If you notice, there is no “2” branding on the image.

This might indicate that Samsung is updating its existing SmartTag with a fresh revamp instead of going forward with a generational upgrade. However, if you go through the FCC listing, Samsung has referred to the upcoming tracker as SmartTag 2. This could have been done in order to avoid any sort of confusion.

Source: FCC

The listing also reveals that the tracker will use Bluetooth 5.3. Also, it is interesting to note that there will be a single variant of the device only that will offer Bluetooth 5.3 and advanced ultra-wideband connectivity. No base-only Bluetooth variant is expected to arrive. The upcoming tracker is expected to support Samsung’s SmatThings app just like the first generation SmartTag.

We do not have any official launch date or timeframe for the next Galaxy SmartTag. Based on the release of the 1st-gen tracker, we expected the 2nd-gen tracker to arrive with the Galaxy S23 lineup, but that didn’t happen. So, we are optimistic that this device can arrive by the end of this year or early next year, possibly with the Galaxy S24 series.

We will keep you posted on the details when they arrive. Stay tuned and in the meanwhile, do let us know your thoughts on this upgraded design in the comment section below.

Featured Image: Samsung Galaxy SmartTag (2021)