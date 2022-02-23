Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Has a Screen Flickering Issue; Fix Is Underway!

Samsung recently launched the flagship Galaxy S22 series globally, including India, and the top-end Galaxy S22 Ultra has already started causing trouble to users. It has been reported that the Galaxy S22 Ultra is facing some screen flickering issues. Here are all the details you should know.

Galaxy S22 Ultra Display Issue Will Be Fixed Soon

Some Galaxy S22 Ultra users have reported that their handsets are showing a pixelated line at the top portion of the screen, where the clock widget is placed. The line appears when a user unlocks the device or plays YouTube videos.

This line is mostly seen when the display resolution is set to QHD+ and the color mode is set as Natural. If the user switches to another resolution and the Vivid mode, the issue seems to vanish.

It is also revealed that this display issue is mainly popping up for the Galaxy S22 Ultra models powered by the Exynos 2200 chipset and not the ones with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform. That means S22 Ultra models that will soon start shipping in India should be free of this issue.

Several users took to Twitter and Reddit to raise the issue. You can have a look at the persisting display issue in the tweet attached below:

If you have an Exynos #GalaxyS22Ultra pls check if your device is affected by this bug, too.

(Notice the graphic glitches/artifacts on lock screen clock.)

Seems to be a widespread issue now.

Reproduce steps in comments. pic.twitter.com/gjznCHTTX2— Golden Reviewer (@Golden_Reviewer) February 22, 2022

The issue is said to be a software bug and Samsung has acknowledged its presence. The company, via a Reddit post, has announced that it will soon release an update for the Galaxy S22 Ultra to fix the issue. Although, there’s no word on when this will happen.

How to Fix Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue?

Until an official fix is released, Samsung suggests people use their Galaxy S22 Ultra in Full HD+ resolution and the Vivid screen mode. It also recommends users keep their phones updated. In order to change the display settings, users can head to the Settings -> Display -> Screen Mode or Screen Resolution, and make the suggested choice.

Are you also facing this Galaxy S22 Ultra display issue? Do share your experience with us in the comments below.