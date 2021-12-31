New Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Leaked Render Hints at Galaxy Note 20 Successor in Making

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is one of the most anticipated phone lineups of 2022. And up until now, we have seen a number of leaks and rumors related to the upcoming S22 phones. Joining the rumor thread is the latest leaked image of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and we can’t help but think of the Galaxy Note 20. Here’s your first look!

Galaxy S22 Ultra Leaked Again

Popular tipster Evan Blass has shared what looks like an official Galaxy S22 Ultra render (via Twitter) today. And from the looks of it, the phone looks like a successor to the Galaxy Note 20 with some Galaxy S21 Ultra genes.

The phone is seen with flat edges, a big screen, and the S Pen slot, of course. The Galaxy S21 Ultra element is the rear camera array, but with a change. This time around, we can expect the camera housings to be placed separately instead of being placed in a huge camera module. Galaxy S22 Ultra is also expected to carry the same bronze color (or improved rose gold) seen with the predecessor series.

More colors are also in tow. Recently, the phone’s real-life images were leaked, which threw light on a black colorway and the same design as revealed in the render shared by Blass.

As for the specs, the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. An Exynos 2200 chipset (expected to launch on January 11) variant is also expected to be made available in some regions around the world. It is likely to include an AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, and possibly, 1TB of storage. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to include a 200MP main camera with a slew of camera improvements. A big battery with fast charging and wireless capabilities will also be included.

Other than this, Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy S22+, with a few changes over last year’s models. The Galaxy S22 series is expected to launch in early 2022, most likely in January or early February 2022 (February 8 is the rumored date).

Since Samsung is yet to reveal any details, it’s best to wait for them to get a more conclusive idea. We will provide you with all the updates in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more information.

Featured Image: Evan Blass/Twitter