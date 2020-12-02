Samsung had started beta-testing its One UI 3.0 skin based on Android 11 a couple of months ago. But, it was just last month that the company officially announced One UI 3.0 and detailed all of its major new features in a blog post. Now, if you are wondering when your Galaxy smartphone will get the shiny new software update, then Samsung has finally shared (via TizenHelp) the official One UI 3.0 update roadmap.
In an official post shared on the Samsung Members app in Egypt, the company has confirmed that over 40 smartphones will get the One UI 3.0 update. The new skin will start rolling out to Galaxy S20 users later this month, followed by Note 20 and Galaxy Fold, as well as Flip, users in January. The update cycle will continue until September next year, which is when we will already have the stable Android 12 update rolling out to select smartphones.
Samsung Phones That Will Get OneUI 3.0 Update
To learn when the older-gen S-series or Note-series devices and Galaxy A-series or M-series will get the One UI 3.0 update, check out the complete list attached below:
December 2020
- Galaxy S20
- Galaxy S20+
- Galaxy S20 Ultra
January 2021
- Galaxy Note 20
- Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
- Galaxy Z Fold 2
- Galaxy Z Flip
- Galaxy S10
- Galaxy S10+
- Galaxy S10 Lite
- Galaxy Note 10
- Galaxy Note 10+
February 2021
- Galaxy Fold
March 2021
- Galaxy Note 10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S7
- Galaxy A51
- Galaxy M31
- Galaxy M30s
- Galaxy M21
April 2021
- Galaxy A50
- Galaxy M51
May 2021
- Galaxy Tab S6
- Galaxy Tab S6 Lite
- Galaxy A80
- Galaxy A71
- Galaxy A70
- Galaxy A31
- Galaxy A21s
June 2021
- Galaxy Tab A
- Galaxy A11
- Galaxy A01
- Galaxy A01 Core
- Galaxy M11
July 2021
- Galaxy Tab S5e
- Galaxy A30
August 2021
- Galaxy Tab Active Pro
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1
- Galaxy A30s
- Galaxy A20s
- Galaxy A20
- Galaxy A10s
- Galaxy A10
September 2021
- Galaxy Tab A8 (2019)
While Samsung plans to roll out the One UI 3.0 skin to a myriad of smartphones, it will be interesting to see whether the entry- and mid-range Galaxy devices will only get the One UI 3.0 skin or the Android 11 update as well. The Korean phone maker states that it will start preparing the update based on the aforesaid timeline, so it is possible that we will receive beta builds prior to an official release.
As for the new features in One UI 3.0 based on Android 11, you can check out our in-depth hands-on video right here: