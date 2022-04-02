Samsung Galaxy M33 5G with 120Hz Display, Exynos 1280 Launched in India

In an attempt to expand its portfolio of mid-range smartphones, Samsung has today launched the Galaxy M33 5G in India. Here are the specifications, pricing, and availability of Samsung’s latest phone in the Galaxy M series.

Samsung Galaxy M33 5G: Specifications

Galaxy M33 5G features a 6.6-inch TFT FHD+ LCD display with 1080 x 2408 pixel resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the device packs the octa-core Exynos 1280 5nm chipset. There are 6/ 8GB LPDDR4x RAM variants to choose from, coupled with 128GB of internal storage (expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card slot).

In terms of optics, you get a quad rear-camera setup consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, 5MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, 2MP f/2.4 depth camera, and a 2MP f/2.2 macro camera. For selfies, the company has packed an 8MP f/2.2 shooter.

The battery you are getting here is a 6,000mAh unit that supports 25W fast charging via the USB-C port. For software, the Galaxy M33 runs One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. With the Galaxy M33 5G, Samsung promises to offer 2 years of software updates and 4 years of security updates.

Price and Availability

Galaxy M33 5G is available at an introductory price of Rs 17,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. You can get an additional Rs 2,000 instant discount using ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI, bringing the introductory price down to Rs 15,999. After the initial period, the device will be available at Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,499 respectively. The device is available in Green and Blue color variants. It will go on sale via Amazon India and Samsung’s online store from April 8 at 12 PM.

Buy Samsung Galaxy M33 on Amazon (starting at Rs 15,999 during the introductory sale)