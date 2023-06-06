Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Arrives with Exciting Specs in Mid-Range Pricing

After a recent confirmation, Samsung has launched the new Galaxy F54 5G smartphone in India. The phone goes on to offer premium features like a 120Hz display, 108MP OIS cameras, and more at under Rs 30,000. Check out the details below.

Galaxy F54 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy F54 5G looks like any other Samsung phone and features vertically arranged triple rear cameras. Speaking of which, the camera department is the main highlight with features like Astrolapse, Nightography, Single Take, Object Eraser, Photo Remaster, Fun mode, and more. It features a 108MP main camera with OIS support, along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The front camera stands at 32MP with the Auto Night mode for low-light selfies. There’s support for 4K video recording, up to 10x digital zoom, and slow-motion videos, among other things.

The device has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ screen resolution. Under the hood, there’s the Exynos 1380 chipset, which also powers the Galaxy M54 5G launched recently in the Middle East. It has support for 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is equipped with RAM Plus for an additional 8GB of RAM.

The Galaxy F54 5G gets its fuel from a 6,000mAh battery, which supports 25W fast charging. This is an area, which can see some improvements given that brands like Xiaomi, Realme, and more offer much faster charging speeds.

The phone runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and is confirmed to get 4 years of major software updates and 5 security updates. Additional details include support for NFC, Samsung Wallet, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, Bluetooth version 5.3, Dual-SIM card slots, a USB Type-C port, a microSD card slot for up to 1TB of storage expansion, and more.

Price and Availability

The Galaxy F54 5G is priced at Rs 29,999 but can be bought for Rs 27,999 after availing of an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC Bank cards. It is up for pre-order and will be available via Flipkart and the company’s website.

The phone comes in Stardust Silver and Meteor Blue colorways.