Affordable Samsung Galaxy F14 5G Coming to India on March 24

Samsung recently introduced the mid-range Galaxy A34 5G and the A54 5G and is now set to introduce a new budget 5G phone in India, the Galaxy F14 5G. It has now been confirmed that this will happen on March 24. Check out the details below.

Galaxy F14 5G India Launch Happening Soon

The Samsung Galaxy F14 5G will be available via Flipkart and there’s a dedicated microsite too, which reveals the phone’s design and some of the specs. The F14 5G is seen with dual rear cameras arranged vertically and a waterdrop notch upfront.

It is a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection. There is a high chance that the phone won’t support any high refresh rate but we need some confirmation on this. Under the hood, the smartphone will carry the 5nm MediaTek Dimensity 1330 chipset, which is said to lend some help in a good gaming experience. It will come with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Plus, there will be support for RAM Plus for further RAM expansion.

The Galaxy F14 5G will have a huge 6,000mAh battery on board, which will come with 25W fast charging. This addition is claimed to offer a battery life of about 2 days. The Galaxy F14 5G will run One UI 5.0 based on Android 13. Samsung has promised to provide 2 years of major updates and 4 years of security ones.

You can also expect support for 13 5G bands and 3 color options, namely, green, purple, and black. The pricing remains unknown but it could fall under Rs 15,000. We shall update you with more details about the upcoming Galaxy F14 5G at the time of launch, so don’t forget to check them out on March 24.