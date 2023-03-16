Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and A54 5G Launched in India; Here Are the Details!

Samsung has refreshed its arguably popular mid-range Galaxy A series with the launch of the Galaxy A34 5G and the Galaxy A54 5G in India. To recall, these phones have arrived in India after recently launching in the global markets. Both of them come with an AMOLED screen, an IP67 rating, and vibrant colors. Check out their prices, features, and more details below.

Galaxy A34 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A34 5G features a very Samsung-y design with three rear cameras arranged in a vertical line and the Infinity-U display, which is the company’s way of referring to a waterdrop notch. It has a 6.6-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for protection.

The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset clubbed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There’s a storage expansion option for an additional up to 1TB of storage.

The camera department includes a 48MP main snapper with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP macro camera. There’s a 13MP selfie shooter. There are features like Nightography, Auto Night mode, Auto Framing, and more.

The 5,000mAh battery is supported by 25W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. The Galaxy A34 5G runs Android 13-based One UI 5.1 and comes with additional perks like an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Knox, among other things. It comes in Lime, Graphite, and Silver colors.

Galaxy A54 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A54 5G looks just like the A34 5G but gets a smaller 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a punch hole. It also supports a Full HD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The chipset is different, though. The phone is powered by the Exynos 1380 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, which can be expanded via a memory card.

There’s a difference in the camera configuration too. The A54 5G houses a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP maco camera. The selfie shooter has been upgraded to a megapixel count of 32. The camera features remain the same.

Other details like the 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, One UI 5.1 based on Android 13, an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, and Samsung Knox are also akin to that of the Galaxy A34. The Galaxy A54 comes in Lime, Graphite, and Violet color options.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A34 5G is priced at Rs 30,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 32,999 (8GB+256GB). The Galaxy A54 5G, on the other hand, is slightly expensive and retails at Rs 38,999 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 40,999 (8GB+256GB).

Both smartphones are now up for pre-order and will be up for grabs via Samsung’s online store, major e-commerce platforms, and leading retail stores, starting March 28. The various offers include a cashback of Rs 3,000, an exchange bonus of up to Rs 2,500, and easy EMI. Plus, if you pre-book, you can get the Galaxy Buds Live at Rs 599. So, will buy any of the new Galaxy A phones? Let us know in the comments below.