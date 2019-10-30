If one of the first things that come to your mind when thinking about Samsung are smartphones, I completely understand. We’re in the same boat, you and I. However, Samsung makes a lot of other stuff, and today, the company has announced two new premium laptops aimed at professionals and creatives, and they are absolutely packed with features.

The Galaxy Book Flex and the Galaxy Book Ion are the latest premium laptops from Samsung, and they are loaded with features that professionals, and users who need high performance on-the-go will appreciate.

Both these laptops come with Samsung’s absolutely awesome QLED displays, which means, in theory, these displays are more vivid, and brighter than most other laptops out there. They also have a dedicated Outdoor Mode which ramps up the brightness to a whopping 600 nits. Compare that to the MacBook Pro’s 354 nits brightness value, and you can sort of understand just how bright these screens can get.

More interestingly, the laptops come with touchpads that can wirelessly charge your smartphone as long as it supports Qi wireless charging. That’s insane, and I don’t know when or why I might use this, but I wanna use this. If anyone from Samsung is reading this, please send me a review unit. I just wanna charge my phone while I type articles. Is that too much to ask?

The specs on both the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion are amazing as well. Here’s a spec-sheet for both 13 and 15-inch variants of both laptops.

Galaxy Book Flex Specifications

Galaxy Book Flex 13 Galaxy Book Flex 15 Display 13.3-inch FullHD QLED 15.6-inch FullHD QLED Processor 10th-gen Intel Core Processors 10th-gen Intel Core Processors RAM Up to 16GB LPDDR4x Up to 16GB LPDDR4x GPU Intel Iris Plus or Intel UHD Graphics Intel Iris Plus or Intel UHD Graphics (internal graphics model)



Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM (dedicated graphics model) Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Battery 69.7Wh 69.7Wh Ports 2x Thunderbolt 3;

1x USB-C;

1x MicroSD/UFS combo;

1x Headphone/Mic 2x Thunderbolt 3;

1x USB-C;

1x MicroSD/UFS combo;

1x Headphone/Mic

Galaxy Book Ion Specifications

Galaxy Book Ion 13 Galaxy Book Ion 15 Display 13.3-inch FullHD QLED 15.6-inch FullHD QLED Processor 10th-gen Intel Core Processors 10th-gen Intel Core Processors RAM Up to 16GB DDR4 Up to 16GB DDR4 + 1 SODIMM GPU Intel UHD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics (internal graphics model)



Nvidia GeForce MX250 with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM (dedicated graphics model) Storage Up to 1TB NVMe SSD Up to 1TB NVMe SSD + 1 SSD Slot Battery 69.7Wh 69.7Wh Ports 1x Thunderbolt 3;

2x USB-C;

1x MicroSD/UFS Combo;

1x Headphone/Mic 1x Thunderbolt 3;

2x USB-C;

1x MicroSD/UFS Combo;

1x Headphone/Mic

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing details for any of the laptops, however, they will go on sale in the US from next year, so we can expect to get pricing details over the coming months.