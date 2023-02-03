Here Are the Prices of the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series in India

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy Book 3 series alongside the Galaxy S23 lineup. The new Galaxy Book 3 360, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360, and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra have now reached India, and here’s a look at their prices and availability details.

Galaxy Book 3 Series: Price, Offers, and More

The Galaxy Book 3 series starts at Rs 1,14,990 and is up for pre-booking. Interested buyers can get benefits of up to Rs 26,000, including a free memory upgrade, bank and exchange benefits of up to Rs 8,000, Rs 2,000 off with a welcome voucher on the Samsung Shop App, additional 2% loyalty points on the next purchase, and Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021.

As for the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, it will be available for pre-booking, starting February 14, and can earn users benefits worth Rs 60,000. Here’s a look at the prices.

Galaxy Book 3 360

Intel Core i5-1340P, 16GB, 512GB: Rs 1,14,990

Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360

Intel Core i5-1340P, 16GB, 512GB: Rs 155,990

Intel Core i7-1360P, 16GB, 512GB: Rs 1,63,990

Intel Core i7-1360P, 16GB, 1TB: Rs 1,79,990

Galaxy Book 3 Pro

14-inch, Intel Core i5-1340P, 16GB, 512GB: Rs 1,39,990

14-inch, Intel Core i5-1340P, 16GB, 1TB: Rs 1,55,990

14-inch, Intel Core i7-1360P, 16GB, 512GB: Rs 1,39,990

14-inch, Intel Core i7-1360P, 16GB, 512GB: Rs 1,55,990

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Intel Core i9-13900H, 32GB, 1TB: Rs 2,81,990

Galaxy Book 3 Series: Specs and Features

The Galaxy Book 3 series come with up to 13th Gen Intel Intel Core i9-13900H processors, with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics. There’s support for up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The laptops get a dynamic AMOLED 2x display with a 120Hz refresh rate, an AKG-tuned quad-speaker system, an aluminum chassis, Windows 11, and more. There’s support for up to 100W adaptors. The Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is a convertible laptop and comes with an S Pen.