Samsung Unveils Galaxy Book 3 Series with 13th-Gen Intel CPU, up to RTX 4070 GPU

Alongside the Galaxy S23 series, Samsung has also unveiled a myriad of new laptops under its Galaxy Book 3 lineup. The new Galaxy Book 3 series comprises three variants, including the highest-end Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro, and the 2-in-1 Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360. Focusing on productivity and creativity, these Samsung laptops come with the newest 13th-Gen Intel processors, Nvidia graphics, an AMOLED panel, and more. So let’s look at the key specifications of the latest Samsung Galaxy Books:

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Series Launched

Galaxy Book 3 Ultra

Starting with the top-of-the-line Galaxy Book 3 Ultra, this is Samsung’s new premium laptop series that comes with high-end specs. You’re getting a full aluminum frame for a premium look and feel. There’s also a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3K resolution (2880 x 1800). The panel features a 16:10 aspect ratio, adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, and 400 nits of max brightness (500 nits in HDR). There are minimal bezels all-around, with the top one housing a Full-HD webcam and a dual-mic array.

Under the hood, the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra is powered by up to 13th-Gen Intel Core i9 H-series processors and Nvidia graphics cards. You will have the option to choose between the GeForce RTX 4070 or RTX 4050 laptop GPU. This is paired with up to 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to 1TB PCIe SSD storage. Samsung has also included an expansion slot to easily upgrade the storage on the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra. There’s also a 76Wh battery onboard, along with a 100W Type-C charger.

The Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will just be available in a Graphite color variant, so you don’t have as many choices as Apple MacBooks. The laptop also has a fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button, a backlit keyboard, and an AKG-powered Quad Speaker system with Dolby Atmos support. As for connectivity, you will also find 2x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 1 USB Type-A port, an HDMI 1.4, a microSD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The laptop runs Windows 11 out of the box and supports several Samsung-specific features. This includes Multi Control, which “lets you control your PC, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy phone with the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 keyboard and trackpad,” Recent Websites in the Phone Link app, which “lets you continue web sessions from your phone to PC,” and more. You can now easily drag and drop files between your Samsung devices, use your tablet as a secondary monitor, and transfer high-quality Expert RAW pictures in a jiffy.

Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360

Much like the Ultra, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 models boast an all-aluminum build on the outside. While the Pro and Pro 360 also come in 16-inch models, the Pro can be bought in a smaller 14-inch model as well, much like the latest MacBooks. Samsung is using the same Dynamic AMOLED 2X panels with a 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate on all Pro variants. However, being a versatile 2-in-1 notebook, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 is packing a touchscreen and supports S Pen input (provided in the box).

There’s a major difference under the hood, though. While Samsung is still offering the latest 13th-Gen Intel Core processor on the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360, they are using low-powered P-series chips as opposed to the H-series on the Ultra. This is paired with Intel Iris Xe graphics instead of a dedicated Nvidia GPU, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe SSD.

The rest of the specifications remain pretty much the same, except that you get a 65W adapter with these models. Also, you can choose between two color variants – Graphite and Beige.

Price and Availability

Samsung has priced the Galaxy Book 3 Pro starting at $1,249, whereas the Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book 3 Ultra with RTX graphics start at $1,399 and a whopping $2,399, respectively. As for availability, the Galaxy Book 3 Pro and Pro 360 will go on sale alongside the new S23 models on February 17 (in select markets) and the Galaxy Book 3 Ultra will be on sale from February 22.

Currently, there is no information on when the Galaxy Book 3 series will arrive in the Indian market. But, like the Galaxy Book 2 lineup from last year, we expect these laptops to make their way to the country soon. Stay tuned for more updates.