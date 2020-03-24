Samsung’s budget portfolio is driven by the well-known Galaxy A- and M-series. The company has regularly been refreshing its offerings in the sub-Rs. 15,000 segment to offer consumers the latest features. Galaxy A31 is the latest addition to the lineup and it brings an AMOLED display, MediaTek chipset, and 48MP quad-cameras in tow.

Galaxy A31: Specs and Features

Galaxy A31 features a glasstic rear panel with the same prism pattern that we have seen on its predecessor, Galaxy A30s. The rear panel is clean and packs only a rectangular camera cutout at the top left. The fingerprint sensor has been moved under the display.

On the front, Galaxy A31 has a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and a waterdrop notch at the top. The chin is super thick as compared to the bezel on all other sides.

Samsung is ditching its own Exynos chipset in favor of MediaTek Helio chipsets this time around. Galaxy A31 is powered by the Helio P65 chipset, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. You can expand the storage up to 512GB using the microSD card slot on board. The device runs Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, Samsung has only added a 5MP macro sensor to the Galaxy M21 camera setup. This means you get a 48MP (f/2.0) primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor, and 5MP (f/2.4) macro lens. There’s also a 20MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper housed in the waterdrop notch up-top.

Galaxy A31 comes equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support in tow. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack, USB Type-C port, and dual hybrid SIM tray in tow.

Price and Availability

Samsung is yet to announce the price and availability details for the Galaxy A31. It will be available in four color variants, namely Prism Crush Black, Prism Crush Blue, Prism Crush Red, Prism Crush White.