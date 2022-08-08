Affordable Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Silently Launched

Samsung has silently added a new affordable 5G smartphone to its Galaxy A series. The Galaxy A23 5G has been silently introduced as another variant of the Galaxy A23 4G. The new phone comes with 50MP quad rear cameras, Android 12, and more. Here are the details to know.

Galaxy A23 5G: Specs and Features

The Galaxy A23 5G is just like the budget-to-mid phones Samsung has been launching these days. It features vertically-arranged cameras and a waterdrop notched display, which Samsung calls the Infinity-V display.

It is a 6.6-inch display with a Full HD+ screen resolution. There’s no word on support for a high refresh rate, so we assume it goes for the traditional 60Hz screen. Although, the Galaxy A23 comes with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, there’s an octa-core chipset. While the name hasn’t been disclosed, it could be a Snapdragon 695 SoC. This is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The storage options can be expanded by up to 1TB via a memory card.

The camera part is similar to the one on the Galaxy A23 4G. There’s a 50MP main camera with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. The front snapper stands at 8MP. While proper details aren’t available, we expect the Galaxy A23 5G to have features like Live Focus, bokeh effect support for the front camera, slow-motion videos, digital zoom (up to 10x), and more.

It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and runs Samsung One UI 4.1 based on Android 12. Additionally, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, a fingerprint scanner, and more.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G comes in two RAM+Storage configurations, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB but sadly, there’s no word on their pricing details. Plus, we don’t when it will be available to buy (even in India). That said, we expect it to fall under Rs 20,000. We expect to get more details on this. So, stay tuned.

It comes in Black, Blue, Pink Gold, and White colorways.