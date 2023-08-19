Samsung’s Freestyle 2 Projector Supports Cloud Gaming

Samsung has introduced its next-gen portable projector, the Freestyle Gen 2, succeeding the first one it introduced last year. The new projector looks similar to its predecessor but brings along an interesting feature — the ability to play games from anywhere. Have a look at the details below.

Samsung Freestyle 2: Specs and Features

The Freestyle Gen 2 can project on any surface and turn it into a screen size of up to 100 inches. There’s support for a Full HD screen resolution. You also get a cradle stand, which can rotate the Freestyle 2 by up to 180 degrees, allowing you to even watch content on the ceiling. The Auto Leveling, Auto Focus, and Auto Keystone technology help optimize the picture and Samsung’s PurColor tech provides help in enhancing the colors. The Smart Calibration feature further improves colors, contrast, and more.

It comes with support for Samsung’s Gaming Hub, which provides you with access to 300 games, allowing you to play them anywhere. The games can be streamed via NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Xbox, Amazon Luna, Utomik, Antstream Arcade, and Blacknut. You can also set up a Bluetooth controller to make the gaming experience more immersive. The projector is also compatible with apps like YouTube, Spotify, and more, allowing you to listen to music and even watch online content.

The projector runs Tizen OS and offers access to apps, Samsung TV Plus, and live TV channels too. There’s increased memory too. Plus, the Samsung Freestyle 2 supports screen mirroring via the SmartThings app and comes with a SolarCell remote, which charges via solar panels calling for a step in the sustainable direction. It also comes with 5W speakers with Dolby Audio and built-in 360-degree sound and Alexa support.

Price and Availability

The Samsung Freestyle Gen 2 projector is priced at $799.99 (~ Rs 66,500), which is less expensive than the first-gen model. It is now up for pre-order in the US and if you pre-book by August 30, you can get a Freestyle IP55-rated case for free.