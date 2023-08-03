Samsung Introduces New Crystal Vision 4K TV in India; Starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung has added a new TV as part of its Crystal Vision 4K TV range in India. The new Smart TV comes with multi-voice assistant support, an inbuilt IoT Hub, and much more. Check out the price, features, and more details below.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV: Specs and Features

The new Crystal Vision 4K UHD TV comes in three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch, and has a 3-side bezel design. All options support PurColor and One Billion True Colors for vibrant color reproduction. The Crystal Processor 4K ensures the low-resolution content is upscaled to 4K. The display also comes with HDR. For the gaming part, you get features like Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Motion Xcelerator, along with modes like Smart Work, Gaming, and Smart Watching.

There’s support for Dolby Digital Plus and OTS Lite (Object Tracking Sound Lite), which uses two virtual top speakers and Samsung’s AI algorithms for you to experience the on-screen motion with both the eyes and ears for a 3D sound. There’s Adaptive Sound too, which tweaks the audio based on the content being watched. Samsung’s Q-Symphony for the TV to sync with the connected soundbar for an enhanced audio experience.

The new Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV supports both Alexa and Bixby voice assistants and comes with an IoT Hub with Calm Boarding for easy pairing of all smart devices and an IoT-enabled sensor, which adjusts the brightness based on the environment. The Smart Hub provides access to a plethora of content as per your taste, dismissing the need for searching for long.

The TV also supports SlimFit Cam, which can help you conduct video calls via the TV. It runs Tizen OS and has access to Samsung TV Plus, Additionally, it comes with a SolarCell Remote, which can charge via the room’s lights.

Price and Availability

The 2023 Samsung Crystal Vision 4K TV starts at Rs 33,990 and will be up for grabs via Flipkart and Samsung Shop, starting August 4.

If you intend to buy the new Samsung TV, you can get up to Rs 3,000 cashback and a 12-month no-cost EMI option. Plus, the TV offers a warranty of 2 years (1-year standard and 1-year extended warranty on the panel only).