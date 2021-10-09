Samsung Brings Bixby to Windows 11 Laptops

While Samsung’s AI-based voice assistant Bixby may not be a popular option for many, the virtual assistant sure does come with various nifty features for Samsung users. The Korean giant has introduced several features to Bixby over time to make it on par with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri. Now, Samsung has released its voice assistant Bixby as an app for the Windows platform.

Samsung Bixby Comes to Windows 11

With the Bixby app for Windows 11, users can run apps using Voice wake-up, check weather information, search for files and images, and control devices that are connected to Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem with their voice. However, it is worth mentioning that Bixby is currently optimized to run on Samsung Galaxy Book devices.

In the app description, Samsung says that “there may be restrictions on use or on some features when used from certain products or products made by other manufacturers.” Furthermore, the company added that a list of Galaxy Book products that currently support Bixby for Windows. You can check out the list below:

Galaxy Book Pro 360

Galaxy Book Pro

Galaxy Book

Galaxy Book Odyssey

Galaxy Book Go

Galaxy Book Go 5G

Other than this, Samsung also mentions that users need to be running Windows 10 21H1 or higher to run Bixby on their devices. I installed Bixby from the Microsoft Store and tried using the voice assistant on my Windows 10 PC. Although the app did install on the device, Bixby expectedly did not run on my machine.

So it seems like the app is currently incompatible with non-Samsung devices. However, if you own any device on the above list, you can try out the Bixby app from the Microsoft Store. If you do, tell us about your experience in the comments below.