Samsung Launches Credit Card in Partnership with Axis Bank in India

Samsung has introduced a credit card in India. This is a result of a collaboration with Axis Bank, which has co-branded the new Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card. The credit card, powered by Visa, will provide users with cashback on the purchase of Samsung products. Here are the details.

Samsung Axis Bank Credit Card: Details

The new Samsung Axis Bank credit card will provide users with a 10% cashback on smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, refrigerators, ACs, and washing machines. It’s also for the Samsung services like Service Center payments, Samsung Care+ mobile protection plan, and extended warranties.

This will be an additional offer for the new credit card users even if there’s an existing offer going on. It will be available for both EMI and non-EMI options too. The option to get a 10% cashback is for every purchase made and will be available throughout the year.

Samsung’s credit card will also be applicable across offline stores with Pine Labs and Benow payment interfaces and Flipkart apart from Samsung’s eStore.

The credit card comes in two variants: Visa Signature and Visa Infinite. The Samsung Visa Signature credit card can provide users with up to Rs 10,000 cashback yearly, a monthly cashback of Rs 2,500, and an annual fee of Rs 500+ taxes. The Samsung Visa Infinite card offers a cashback of Rs 20,000 annually, a cashback of Rs 5,000 monthly, and an annual fee of Rs 5,000+taxes.

Both variants don’t have a minimum order value and will provide users with Edge Reward Points when used for other purchases. Rewards will be provided on purchases made via Myntra, Zomato, and more merchants.

Additionally, the new Samsung Axis Bank credit card includes benefits like airport lounge access, a fuel surcharge waiver, dining offers, and more. Applications will begin soon and if you are interested, you can register on samsung.com/in/samsung-card. So, will you go for Samsung’s credit card? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.