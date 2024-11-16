Ryzen 7 5800X at 64% Off Could Be a Fitting Upgrade This Black Friday

AMD’s older Ryzen desktop processors are quite relevant to this day, especially for budget gamers if they want to upgrade their existing setup or build a new budget PC. There are many good deals on old processors but one that stands out is the early Black Friday deal on Ryzen 7 5800X which is now available at a whopping 64% off.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X desktop processor is now available for $449 $158. It’s an 8-core 16-thread processor that can still pretty much handle any modern AAA title you throw, considering you pair it with a capable GPU.

Why You Should Buy the Ryzen 7 5800X?

Image Credit: Newegg

If you need something for video editing and heavier workloads besides gaming, it’s worth spending an extra $30 to get the 5800X instead of the 6-core Ryzen 5 5600/X. It’s worth noting that the 5800X does not come with a Wraith Stealth cooler in the box, whereas the 5600X does. Hence, if you’re trying to be frugal and all you want is to game, the 5600X will be your best bet.

However, if productivity workloads like rendering videos and 3D modeling matter to you besides gaming, the Ryzen 7 5800X for $158 is a sweet deal. Just make sure to pair it with a good GPU and you’re good to go. If you want a slightly capable AMD processor for heavier workloads, the Ryzen 9 5900X is also on sale for $569 $226.

Sure, you will be restricted to upgrades because AM4 has been superseded by AM5. However, if you’re too limited by your budget, AM4 is still a viable platform and can last you for years to come. It’s still very much alive too thanks to AMD releasing processors like the Ryzen 7 5700X3D.

What are your thoughts on the Ryzen 7 5800X early Black Friday deal? Let us know in the comments below.