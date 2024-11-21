Home > News > Robert Pattinson Joins the Star-Studded Cast of Christopher Nolan’s Upcoming Movie

Christopher Nolan with his first Oscar
Image Credit: PATRICK T. FALLON/ AFP via Getty Images

No one can match Christopher Nolan’s compelling storytelling and unique concept—no wonder the filmmaker has received 192 wins and 525 nominations so far. Recently, news about his new film surfaced online and intrigued the fandom. We also learned that Nolan had taken Robbert Pattinson, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anna Hathaway, Lupita Nyong’o, and Matt Damon on board for the project.

The film’s name is a secret so far, and the filmmaker hasn’t yet revealed anything about its plot. Well, this is not the first time Robbert Pattinson has joined forces with the amazing filmmaker, as he has been part of one of his critically acclaimed films, Tenet. So, some fans speculate that the new film will be Tenet 2. However, there is no confirmation about that; honestly, I don’t think the guessing game would be that easy.

Hollywood power couple Zendaya and Tom Holland have also landed roles in the Nolan movie. Fans who love to see them together in the films are on cloud nine right now.

According to the sources, Nolan scripted the film sometime in March 2024, but the director wants to start filming in the first half of 2025. The film will arrive in IMAX on July 17, 2026, and Universal Studios will distribute it.

The news created a buzz among the fanatics. While some expect the movie to be a thriller, others speculate it will be a family drama. An X user comments, “Wow, this cast is a dream team! Robert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan together again? Add Tom Holland, Zendaya, Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Lupita Nyong’o—this is going to be EPIC! I can’t wait to see what magic they create.” ‘Whatever Christopher Nolan does, I’m already in the theatres. I don’t even want a trailer for the movie. Just give me the dates, and I’ll preorder my tickets, says another.’ That’s how Christopher Nolan’s magic is.

While we await any further news of Robbert Pattinson and Christopher Nolan’s next film, let me tell you the actor already has three films on his plate: Mickey 17, Die, My Love, and The Batman 2. The first two films will be released in 2025, and the third will be released in 2026.

