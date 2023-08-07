Reliance AGM 2023 Date Announced; Here Are the Details!

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd. has shared the date for the 2023 edition of its Annual General Meeting with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). This AGM will not only focus on the growth and expansion strategies of the conglomerate but is also expected to see the launch and announcement of several 5G-related products and services. Keep reading to learn more about them.

Reliance AGM 2023 Expectations

As per RIL’s official notice, the 46th edition of the Annual General Meeting will commence on August 28 at 2 pm. It will be a virtual video conference event for Reliance Investors and will be live-streamed via Reliance’s official YouTube channel. We can expect Reliance to focus on the growth and expansion of the conglomerate along with the announcement for the listing of Jio Financial Services and Jio-focused products and services.

First and foremost, with the widespread rollout of Jio 5G in thousands of cities across the Country, we can expect RIL to debut 5G Data Plans at the event. Presently, you can enjoy Jio 5G on your existing Jio SIM if you have a 5G handset. Hence, the most logical move will be the introduction of Jio 5G plans which are expected to cost similar to its existing 4G plans, but with added data advantages and other benefits.

Image: Jio Air Fiber 5G

Another Reliance product that can see a mention at the 46th AGM is the Jio Air Fiber 5G. The device was announced back in 2022. However, as of now, the device is not commercially available. With the expected debut of 5G Data Plans, it will only make sense for the device to see commercial availability.

Jio could also introduce the Jio Phone 5G. Back in 2022, the smartphone was expected to be revealed at the 45th edition of AGM 2022. And recently in June 2023, the first-live images of the handset appeared online. So, it won’t be wrong to expect the device to arrive on August 28.

You can expect the handset to launch under Rs 10,000 with either a Unisoc chipset or the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. It can ship with a 6.5-inch LCD display along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There could be a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, along with a 5MP selfie snapper. Other than that, it can also arrive with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Jio Phone exclusive 5G plans and benefits, and much more.

As of now, we do not have any official confirmation of these expected launches. We will keep you posted as soon as we learn more. So, stay tuned with us and let us know your thoughts and opinions in the comment section below.