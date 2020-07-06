Xiaomi first unveiled the RedmiBook 16 along the Redmi 10X back in May earlier this year. This laptop arrived with the latest Ryzen 4000-series processor in tow. Now, the Chinese giant is ready to launch an updated RedmiBook 16 with the newest 10th-Gen Intel Core processors.

The company took to Weibo to tease the arrival of the new RedmiBook 16 variant. The posters, as you see below, confirm that the laptop will feature up to the 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 processor. It is based on the 10nm process node.

Though the teaser only teases a Core-i7 variant, we also expect Xiaomi to debut an i5 variant to cater to a wider audience. You will find up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of SSD storage on board. The rest of the hardware specs are expected to be the same as the Ryzen-powered RedmiBook 16.

This means the laptop will feature plastic construction with a metallic finish. You will find a 16.1-inch Full-HD display with a 90% screen-to-body ratio and 100% sRGB wide color gamut support upfront. RedmiBook 16 is pretty lightweight, weighing just around 1.8kgs, and seems like the perfect solution for office-goers.

The laptop also includes a chiclet keyboard with 1.5mm key travel but it is not backlit and that’s a big dealbreaker for me. You will also find a 46Whr battery, along with a USB Type-C 65W adapter in the box. Xiaomi claims that it will last you up to 12 hours and can be juiced up to 50% in just 38 minutes.

The Ryzen 4000-powered RedmiBook 16 starts at 3,799 yuan (around Rs 40,200) but we expect the Intel variant to be priced slightly higher. We will learn the official details later this week, so return back for more information.