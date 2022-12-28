Redmi Watch 3 and and Redmi Band 2 Introduced

Besides introducing the Redmi K60 series, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Watch 3 and the Redmi Band 2 in China. These two succeed the Redmi Watch 2 and the Redmi Band, respectively, and come with up to 14 days of battery life, a SpO2 monitor, and more. Additionally, the company has introduced the Redmi Buds 4 Youth Edition.

Redmi Watch 3: Specs and Features

The Redmi Watch 3 gets a 1.75-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, and 341ppi pixel density. There’s support for the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality and over 200 watch faces.

The watch comes with Bluetooth Calling with dual-mode Bluetooth version 5.2 and a speaker and a noise-canceling microphone. There’s an option to make SOS calls too. It gets about 121 sports modes and support for in-built GPS.

The Watch 3 includes a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 sensor, a sleep monitor, and more. It can provide up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge and supports 5ATM water resistance and NFC. The Redmi Watch 3 comes in black, white, green, and blue colors.

Redmi Band 2: Specs and Features

The Redmi Band 2 features a 1.47-inch screen with 450 nits of brightness and 100+ customized watch faces. There are around 30 sports modes for activity tracking and support for a SpO2 sensor, an optical heart rate sensor, a sleep tracker, and more.

It has a battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge and comes with a 5ATM rating. It also gets camera/music control and more features. The Redmi Band 2 comes in green, black, blue, white, grey, and pink colors.

Additionally, Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Buds 4 Youth Edition with a semi-in-ear design, 12mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth version 5.3, a battery life of up to 20 hours, an IP54 rating, and more. The earbuds come in black, white, green, and orange colors.

Price and Availability

The Redmi Watch 3 retails at CNY 499 (~ Rs 5,900) and the Redmi Band 2 is priced at CNY 159 (~ Rs 1,800). The Redmi Buds 4 Youth Edition comes with a price tag of CNY 139 (~ Rs 1,600).

These are currently available in China and we don’t know when the new Redmi wearables will arrive in other regions.