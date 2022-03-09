Redmi Watch 2 Lite with a 1.55-inch Display, GPS Launched in India

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi Watch 2 Lite alongside the Redmi Note 11 Pro series in India today. The Watch 2 Lite was initially unveiled as a toned-down version of the Redmi Watch 2 late last year. And now, the company has brought the device to the Indian market to cater to budget-focused customers. That said, let’s look at the key specs and features of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite before moving to its Indian pricing and availability details.

Redmi Watch 2 Lite: Key Specs and Features

As Xiaomi launched the Redmi Watch 2 Lite alongside the Redmi Smart Band Pro last year, we already knew the key specs and features of the wearable. So, starting with the display, the Watch 2 Lite sports a 1.55-inch TFT LCD display with a 320 x 360 pixels resolution. It is, unfortunately, not an AMOLED display like the one on the Redmi Watch 2. However, the Watch 2 Lite comes with 5ATM water resistance.

Another key USP of the Watch 2 Lite is the presence of the GNSS chipset that enables standalone GPS navigation functions on the device. Thanks to it, the device supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BDS. The Watch 2 Lite also comes with 100+ fitness modes, plus 17 dedicated professional modes like yoga, HIIT, treadmill, outdoor cycling, and more.

As for the health features, this Redmi smartwatch comes with all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, breathing mode, and menstrual cycle tracking for women. Coming to the battery, the device packs a 262mAh battery that can deliver up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge with regular usage.

Price and Availability

Redmi Watch 2 Lite was launched at a price of €69.99 (~Rs 5,876) in the global market last year. The device, however, comes with a price tag of Rs 4,999 in India. It comes in three color options – Ivory, Black, and Blue and will be available to buy from Xiaomi’s official website, Amazon India, Reliance Digital, and other offline retailers, starting 15th March.