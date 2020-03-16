Following the launch of the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 Pro Max last week in India, Xiaomi is all set to add a new device to the lineup. In a tweet posted over the weekend, the company’s official Singapore account announced that it will launch the Redmi Note 9S in the country on March 23. While the company didn’t officially reveal any of the tech specs of the upcoming device, the teaser images seemingly confirm a quad-cam setup at the back and a punch-hole display upfront.

Meanwhile, the generally-reliable leakster, Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) claims that the device will ship with “the same front and camera design”, but will have slightly different hardware. Codenamed ‘Merlin’, the device will reportedly ship with model number M2003J6A1G. There’s no more info on the Redmi Note 9S for now, but we’ll hopefully get more details in the days ahead.

So, we have the first Global launch not #RedmiNote9, but #RedmiNote9S 😀 on March 23.

"Merlin" is coming 🧙‍♂️ Model M2003J6A1G: the same front and camera design, but should be some surprises in the specs.. pic.twitter.com/hrvslYmDOW — Xiaomishka (@xiaomishka) March 15, 2020

Xiaomi last week launched the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 9 Pro in India as an upgrade over the Note 8 and Note 8 Pro that the company had launched last year. The latest installments in the Redmi Note series have been priced starting at Rs. 12,999, which is higher than the Rs. 10,000 mark that the Note series devices have typically been priced at since the company entered India with the Redmi Note 4G in 2014.

According to a recent Canalys report, the Redmi Note series has sold more than 1.1 billion units globally, making it not only the biggest cash cow for Xiaomi, but also one of the best-selling smartphone lineups worldwide. It will be interesting to see whether the latest Redmi Note devices, including the upcoming Note 9S, will be able to extend that legacy.