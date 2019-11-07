Xiaomi has announced the Redmi Note 8T after launching the Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro earlier this year. At an event in Spain earlier today, the company launched the new device that comes with similar design and hardware elements to the standard Redmi Note 8, but with an NFC chip that’s missing in the standard model. There’s no word on whether it differs in any other way from the regular Note 8, but on paper at least, the specs look fairly identical.

Redmi Note 8T Specifications and Features

The Redmi Note 8 seemingly comes with the exact same specifications as the standard Note 8, including a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (2340 x 1080) in-cell LCD display with a 39:18 (19.5:9) aspect ratio and 84 percent NTSC colour gamut. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 665 AIE SoC, which comes with an octa-core CPU with custom Kryo cores and the Adreno 610 GPU. It rocks up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

Imaging options include a quad-cam setup with a 48MP Samsung ISOCELL GM1 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro camera. The selfie-cam is a 13MP unit housed within a notch upfront. Software features for the front camera include AI Beautify, AI portrait selfies, AI scene detection, AI face unlock, Palm Shutter and more.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB-Type C and a 3.5mm headphone socket, while sensors include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, IR blaster, fingerprint scanner and proximity sensor. The phone runs Android 9 Pie and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge 3.0 support.

Redmi Note 8T Price and Availability

In case you’re wondering when the Redmi Note 8T will launch in India, be prepared to be disappointed. It’s meant squarely for the European market, and Xiaomi India Marketing head, Anuj Sharma, has already confirmed that the phone will not launch in India. That, however, shouldn’t be much of an issue, given that NFC is far from a must-have feature in the country at this stage.

Not happening — Anuj Sharma (@s_anuj) November 6, 2019

In Europe, the Redmi Note 8T will be offered in three variants – a base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, a beefier version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of built-in storage and a top-end model in a 4GB+128GB configuration. They’ve been priced at €179 (around Rs. 14,000), €199 (around Rs. 15,600) and €249 (around Rs. 19,600), respectively. The device will be offered in Starscape Blue, Moonlight White and Moonshadow Grey color options and, will go on sale in France from November 13 across a number of online and offline channels.