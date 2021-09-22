Redmi G (2021) Gaming Laptop with 144Hz Display, Up to RTX 3060 GPU Announced

Xiaomi not only offers the RedmiBook series for students and working professionals but also expanded to the gaming segment with last year’s Redmi G gaming laptop. It featured a 144Hz display, 10th-Gen Intel CPU, and Nvidia GeForce GTX GPU. Now, the Chinese giant has refreshed the Redmi G series with 11th-Gen Intel Core or AMD 5000 series processor, Nvidia RTX GPUs, and more.

So, before going to the price and availability, let’s take a look at the key specs and features of the Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop:

Redmi G (2021) Gaming Laptop Announced

Xiaomi announced the Redmi G (2021) gaming laptop in China via its official Weibo handle recently. The device boasts a 16.1-inch Full HD display with support for a 144Hz refresh rate and a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1080p.

Under the hood, you can configure the new Redmi G laptop with either the 11th-Gen Intel Core i5-11260H processor or AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor. The Intel SKUcomes with the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU along with Intel Iris XE integrated graphics. The Ryzen SKU, on the other hand, packs the Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU along with Radeon integrated graphics.

For thermal performance, the Redmi G laptop features the Hurricane Cooling 3.0 system that comes with large 12V fans, five copper heat pipes, and four air outlets to keep the device cool during gaming or high-performance tasks.

As for connectivity, the device comes with support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Users can also connect up to three 4K external monitors simultaneously. Coming to the battery and other features, both the Intel and AMD models come with a backlit keyboard. The Intel variant comes with a 180W power adapter, while the AMD model comes with a 230W power adapter in the box.

Furthermore, the Redmi G (2021) laptop has two USB 3.2 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a USB-C port to support 4K monitors with 60Hz, an HDMI port, a mini DP 1.4 port for 5K 60Hz output, and a gigabit ethernet port onboard. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack and dual DTS:X 2W speakers. The device will run Windows 10 out-of-the-box and will be upgradeable to the upcoming Windows 11 OS.

Price and Availability

The Redmi G (2021) with Intel CPU and RTX 3050 GPU is priced at 5,999 yuan (~Rs 65,092) in China. The AMD variant, on the other hand, is priced at 6,999 yuan (~Rs 79,940).

The Intel SKU of the Redmi G laptop will go on sale from September 23, which is tomorrow. The AMD SKU, on the other hand, will be available to buy from September 28. There is no information on whether Xiaomi has plans to release the devices in other regions such as India or Europe.