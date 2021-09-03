Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro with Dual Drivers, aptX Support Launched at Rs. 2,999

Alongside the Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi has also launched the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro in India today. The company has brought a ton of upgrades to the budget TWS earbuds with this third iteration. You get dual drivers, touch gestures, improved audio quality, and more colors to match your style. With that said, let’s talk about the specifications, price, and availability details for the Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro:

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro: Specifications

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro boasts the same design as previous-gen TWS earbuds from the company. You have a non-stem design with a matte finish on the charging case and earbuds. The touch panels on the outside have a glossy finish, though. They support double-tap gestures play/pause music playback, answer calls, and activate the voice assistant. You can also touch and hold to easily switch between tracks.

The biggest upgrade here comes in the form of dual drivers support. Yeah, you don’t have just one, but two drivers – one dynamic driver and one balanced armature driver. It means Earbuds 3 Pro should offer you a more well-rounded audio experience. Moreover, it also comes equipped with the Qualcomm QCC3040 chipset and uses Bluetooth 5.2 for connectivity. The TWS earbuds also support Qualcomm’s aptX codec for improved audio quality and low latency while watching videos or playing games.

Furthermore, each of the earbuds weighs only 4.6 grams and is super lightweight. The total weight, including the charging case, comes to just 51 grams. The Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is also easily pocketable. The earbuds also support in-ear detection and IPX4 water resistance, meaning you can wear them to the gym or for runs without any worries.

Coming to the battery life, the earbuds come equipped with a 43mAh battery and the charging case has a 600mAh battery. Xiaomi claims to offer up to 7 hours of music playback on a single charge. The total battery life comes to around 30 hours with the charging case. You have a USB-C port on the rear to charge the case when the battery runs out, an LED indicator on the front to inform you of the battery status, and a connection/ reset button on the inside.

Price and Availablity

Redmi Earbuds 3 Pro is priced at Rs. 2,999 in India and will be available in three stunning colorways – blue, white, and pink. These TWS earbuds will be available to buy on Amazon India, Mi.com, and offline Mi stores. It will be interesting to see how these stack up against Realme Buds Q2, which also offers ANC at a lower price point.