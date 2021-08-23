Redmi India has been posting cryptic teasers for the launch of its next budget phone, the Redmi 10 Prime, on its Twitter handle for the past couple of days. The company has now set up a microsite for Redmi 10 Prime with a timer that ends on September 3rd at 12 PM, which is presumably when the device will launch in the country.

Redmi 10 Prime India Launch on September 3

Based on Bluetooth SIG listing and code reference sightings, it is highly likely that the Redmi 10 Prime for India will be a rebranded version of the Redmi 10 that launched in global markets recently.

In case you are out of the loop, Xiaomi globally launched the Redmi 10 last week with a 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, and more.

Redmi 10 Prime Specifications (Expected)

Going by the assumption that Redmi 10 will arrive in India as the Redmi 10 Prime, you could expect a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Notably, the device supports an Adaptive refresh rate and is capable of switching between 45Hz, 60Hz, or 90Hz.

You get a 2.0GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 chipset under the hood for all your processing needs. There are 4GB + 64GB, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB RAM and storage variants to choose from.

For optics, you get a primary 50MP camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The punch-hole cutout on the front houses an 8MP selfie camera.

The 5,000mAh battery in the phone supports 18W fast charging and 9W reverse wired charging. Xiaomi will bundle a 22.5W charger in the box with the Redmi 10 Prime in India. Other features include stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. In terms of software, the device runs MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11.

While the device is globally available in Carbon Gray, Pebble White, Sea Blue variants, we will have to wait to see the color variants Redmi India will bring to the country. As for the price, the device starts at $179 (~Rs. 13,277). We will learn the India pricing next week, so stay tuned for more information.