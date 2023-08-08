Red Dead Redemption Is Coming to PS4 and Nintendo Switch; Details Here

Gamers worldwide have been waiting with bated breath for a remake of Red Dead Redemption. Recently, there were even leaks suggesting that an RDR Remastered version might be around the corner. However, in a slightly different move, Rockstar Games is re-releasing the original Red Dead Redemption and its companion Undead Nightmare on Nintendo Switch and PS4. Find out the exact details below.

Red Dead Redemption Release Is Not a Remake

Even though some might confuse the new RDR release as a fresh remake, it’s an official port if only a bit brushed up. In an official blog post, the company announced the same while crediting Double Eleven Studios for the conversion. On August 17, the beloved Western experience Red Dead Redemption and its horror companion Undead Nightmare arrive together for the first time on the Nintendo Switch and modern PlayStation systems.



Add Red Dead Redemption to your wish list now: https://t.co/kB4TjexkKn pic.twitter.com/lc46gZqqwA— Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) August 7, 2023

Red Dead Redemption is more than a decade-old game and follows the adventures of a former outlaw John Marston. Red Dead Redemption is the second game in the series and progresses the story in its prequel RDR 2, which was launched in 2018.

Courtesy: RockStar Games

Furthermore, Red Dead Redemption will also include Undead Nightmare, an expansion launched as a companion to the original game. Nightmare has John fighting hordes of undead zombies while he searches for a cure in the dilapidated Western landscape.

Price and Availability

As mentioned, Red Dead Redemption and Undead Nightmare are coming as fresh releases to both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. PS5 owners will also be able to play the re-release through backward compatibility. However, PC gamers have been left hanging as Rockstar has given no word on the same.

Red Dead Redemption is priced at $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch eShop and PlayStation Store. The game will launch on August 17, 2023. A physical release is to follow on 13 October, 2023. The official PlayStation and Nintendo Switch listings are already live for those who want more details.

However, Rockstar charging such a high amount for a decade-old game might turn out to be a sore point among many gamers who have ardently waited for a fresh remake. Only time will tell how successful this re-release will be.