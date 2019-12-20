Ahead of its expected launch next month, the Realme X50 has been teased extensively by the company over the past few days, confirming many of its cool new features.

Now, in a new post on Weibo earlier today, the company has revealed that X50 5G will support an ‘Enhanced’ version of its VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that will apparently charge the battery from 0 to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. The company has also claimed that fast charging speed won’t come at the cost of safety, thanks to built-in monitoring features.

Oppo already lays claim to the fastest-charging technology available in any commercially available smartphones, with its latest 65W SuperVOOC charging support in the flagship Reno Ace that was launched last month. It’s capable of completely charging the device’s battery in under 30 minutes. However, the upcoming X50 will offer something relatively slower, although, the ‘Enhanced VOOC 4.0’ being promised by Realme doesn’t sound half bad for what will essentially be a mid-range phone in 2020.

Alongside its battery tech, a slew of other key features and specs of the upcoming Realme X50 have been revealed by the company through a number of teasers over the past few days. One such teaser recently confirmed that the device will come with a “five-dimensional ice-cooled heat dissipation system”, including an 8mm ultra-large liquid-cooled copper tube. Realme has also confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G chipset, offer dual-mode 5G connectivity (SA/NSA), and feature a dual-camera punch-hole design similar to the Redmi K30.

Rumors also suggest that the device will feature a 6.6-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is also said to sport the 64MP Sony IMX686 image sensor as its primary imaging option. Furthermore, the device may also come with up to 8GB of RAM and a dual selfie-camera (32MP + 8MP) setup.